DPS: 24-year-old Roma man killed in one-vehicle crash in San Juan

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 24-year-old man from Roma was killed in a one-vehicle crash in San Juan Saturday morning, according to Maria Montalvo, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Fidel Vielma Jr., 24, of Roma was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says the crash occurred at about 10 a.m. on Juan Balli Road, west of Stewart Road.

Investigation reveals Vielma was driving a black GMC Sierra truck, occupied by Vielma and a female passenger, when he lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway, went airborne and struck a light pole.

The vehicle landed on top of tractor implements, Montalvo said.

The female passenger was taken to a local hospital and remained in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the deadly crash.