DPS: Alton man dies after auto-pedestrian crash

Photo credit: MGN Online

An Alton man died after an auto-pedestrian crash Monday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say the crash happened at about 10 p.m. on La Homa Road, just north of 5 Mile Line Road.

Preliminary investigation reveals a gray Ford Focus was traveling southbound on La Homa Road when it struck a man crossing the street.

The female driver stopped to render aid, troopers said.

The pedestrian, identified as 33-year-old Javier Cuellar of Alton, died from his injuries at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.