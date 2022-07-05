DPS: Alton man dies after auto-pedestrian crash
An Alton man died after an auto-pedestrian crash Monday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Troopers say the crash happened at about 10 p.m. on La Homa Road, just north of 5 Mile Line Road.
Preliminary investigation reveals a gray Ford Focus was traveling southbound on La Homa Road when it struck a man crossing the street.
The female driver stopped to render aid, troopers said.
The pedestrian, identified as 33-year-old Javier Cuellar of Alton, died from his injuries at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
