DPS seeking driver in three-vehicle crash east of Edinburg

The Texas Department of Transportation is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday east of Edinburg that left one man in a coma, according to a news release.

DPS is also seeking the public’s help in locating the driver they say is responsible for the crash.

According to DPS, a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Alamo Road — south of Texas Road — when it struck a Toyota Tacoma in front of it. The crash caused the Tacoma to collide with a Ford van on the southbound lanes.

The driver of the van did not sustain any injuries, while the driver of the Tacoma was hospitalized and is in a coma, DPS added.

The male driver of the Chevrolet vehicle fled the crash, failing to stop and render aid.

Those with any information on the driver are urged to contact DPS at 956-565-7600.