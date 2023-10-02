x

DPS Troopers Investigating Fatal Rollover Crash in Starr County

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Sunday, April 21 2019 Apr 21, 2019 April 21, 2019 11:18 PM April 21, 2019 in News

STARR COUNTY- DPS Troopers are investigating a fatal rollover crash.

It happened on FM 649, north of San Roman Road.

No other information is available at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

