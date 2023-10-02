DPS Troopers Investigating Fatal Rollover Crash in Starr County
STARR COUNTY- DPS Troopers are investigating a fatal rollover crash.
It happened on FM 649, north of San Roman Road.
No other information is available at this time.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.
