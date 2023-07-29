DPS using speakers to deter migrants from crossing the Rio Grande

Video shared by migrant advocates shows what they described as troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety using speakers to blast sirens along the border.

The sounds are being played across from a migrant camp.

Migrant advocates say the sirens are running at night. The speakers are also playing a message in Spanish urging migrants to not cross into the country through the river.

“Stay in Mexico and cross through the bridge,” the messages stated.

“People are trying to sleep here, people are trying to live here,” Felicia Rangel-Samponaro with the Sidewalk School said.

In a statement, DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez said troopers stationed at the border have been airing those warnings since May, when Title 42 restrictions expired.

“It is another preventive measure to discourage illegal border crossings and warning the dangers in crossing between the ports of entry,” Olivarez said.