Driver, passenger from Elsa die in Weslaco crash, DPS investigating

8 hours 24 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, November 23 2021 Nov 23, 2021 November 23, 2021 12:17 PM November 23, 2021 in News - Local
By: Crystal Martinez

Editor's note: This story has been updated with information from the Texas Department of Public Safety

The driver and passenger of a vehicle are dead after crashing into a concrete fence in Weslaco on Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

DPS says at approximately 10:37 a.m., a blue Honda traveling northbound on Mile 6 West at a high rate of speed lost control, went into a side skid, and struck a concrete fence on the side of a house.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Garett Guy Garcia, and the passenger, identified as 15-year-old Armando Castillo, died at the scene.

Both males were residents of Elsa, according to DPS.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.

