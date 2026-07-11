Dropping water levels blamed for Brownsville resaca fish

Dropping water levels blamed for Brownsville resaca fish

Dozens of dead fish are floating in a Brownsville resaca along California Road near the Brownsville-South Padre International Airport.

Texas Parks and Wildlife responded to the area after Channel 5 News crews reported what they found. The agency said there is no health hazard to the public.

Officials said fish kills like this are common during summer months as water levels drop. Once levels drop, fish can become stranded, and the remaining water can have low oxygen levels, killing the fish.

People who visit the resaca told Channel 5 News they've been watching the water level get lower over the past several weeks. One person who fishes in the resaca said they've never seen so many dead fish at one time.

The resaca falls under the Brownsville Irrigation District's jurisdiction. The district said water levels can drop for several reasons, including agricultural irrigation and drought conditions.

The Rio Grande Valley is not experiencing a drought right now. Officials also said people illegally pumping water from resacas to water their yards can be a contributing factor to low water levels.

The Brownsville Irrigation District said it has already requested additional water and is currently pumping water into its system. Channel 5 News asked where the water is coming from and is waiting to hear back.

On Friday, Channel 5 News crews noticed more water in the resaca compared to the day before. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said wildlife will typically feed on the dead fish or the fish will decompose over time.

Both Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Brownsville Irrigation District said they are not responsible for cleanup. The agency said property owners can remove the dead fish.

Texas Parks and Wildlife encourages anyone who spots a fish kill to report it by calling 512-389-4800 so biologists can determine what's causing it.

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