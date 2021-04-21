Drought conditions affecting local farmers

For three generations, George Rodriguez and his family have made a living off of the land in northern Cameron County.

But the unexpected February weather knocked out more than just power for farmers like Rodriguez. It has brought them one of their worst years in decades.

“We lost a lot of money with the freeze," Rodriguez said.

And while warmer temperatures are welcomed by most - it's creating another problem for farmers.

“The drought that we have right now, we have to be irrigating and irrigating,” Rodriguez said

The Valley has seen this before.

In the 1990's a combination of drought and Mexico's disregard for treaties caused water supply shortages. Irrigation districts are currently preparing for a similar situation.

"The upcoming peak irrigation season will cause the supplies to start to dwindle and continue expected shortages for the next few weeks and upcoming months," Camco Irrigation District 3 General Manager Sonia Lambert said. “It essentially affects the municipalities in those districts where irrigation districts water is required in systems to deliver to municipalities."

Lambert said people need to continue to do what they encourage people to do year round regardless of the weather - conserve water.