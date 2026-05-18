Early voting underway for the 107th District Court Democratic primary runoff in Cameron County

Early voting kicks off Monday for the joint primary runoff elections.

Channel 5 News is keeping an eye on several races across the Rio Grande Valley, which includes the Democratic primary runoff Cameron County 107th District Court race.

The seat is open after Judge Ben Euresti announced he would be retiring.

Jesus Garcia and Noe Garza say they have the experience to take on that role, but they're making very different cases to voters.

Garcia says his nearly 10 years as a justice of the peace, along with two decades as an attorney, have prepared him to serve on a larger scale.

He says his campaign is focused on judicial temperament.

This is Garcia's fourth time running for office. He ran for a county court position in 2016, but lost. Shortly after, he ran for justice of the peace where he won and has served two terms.

"So, over these past, almost 10 years now, I've developed what I think is probably two of the most important things that a judge can have, which is judicial temperament and the ability to listen," Garcia said.

Garza is highlighting his nearly four decades practicing law in Cameron County.

He says his experience trying the types of cases that would be put in front of him in the 107th sets him apart in this race. He says his campaign is focused on that experience, integrity, and fairness.

This is Garza's first time running for office. He says he decided to run because he wants to give back and serve his community with the knowledge he's acquired in the courtroom.

"Every time you appear before a judge, you learn something. One, the law, and also the temperament of other judges, and so, they've been mentors to me. So, that's why I know that I am qualified for the 107th District Court," Garza said.

Both candidates also say they believe the way the 107th has been run by Judge Euresti mirrors how they hope to run the courtroom as well.

The winner of this race will face Republican challenger Frank Lozano in November 2026.

Early voting is already underway. For election resources, click here.