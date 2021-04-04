Edcouch police Chief: Officer shoots burglary suspect, Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigating

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating after an Edcouch police officer shot a burglary suspect Sunday morning.

At about 8 a.m., an officer responded to a burglary call at a Dollar General in Edcouch, according to Edcouch police Chief Roel Guerra.

Shortly after, the officer made contact with the suspect on Bowers Street near TX107.

Guerra says that's when the suspect grabbed a knife from his waistband and lunged at the officer.

The officer fired four rounds at the suspect, striking him.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the event, as it involves an officer shooting at a suspect, Guerra said.