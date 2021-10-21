Edinburg animal shelter pushing for black cat adoptions during October

Black cats have long been tied to superstitions and Halloween tradition meaning they often get overlooked when it comes to adoptions.

Subaru and Bert Ogden teamed up with the Palm Valley Animal Society to cover fees for all animals adopted during the month of October in an event that’s being called “Catober.”

PVAS is pushing for adoptions of black cats.

"The black cats don't move as quickly as some of the other cats that we have available and so Catober is just kind of to promote the animals that we do have in our care and show that there is nothing wrong with having a black cat,” PVAS Development Coordinator Julian Whitacre said.

Urban legends say black cats were once used in witchcraft and were even sacrificed at Halloween, forcing animal shelters to ban black cat adoptions around the holiday.

PVAS has since shifted.

"We don't see any issues with adopting out the black cats, we actually have trouble getting them out because of the superstitions surrounding them," Whitacre said. "They're just another loving animal just like any gray cat, orange cat, white cat, any other animal that we have in our care.

Those interested in adopting an animal can find more information on the shelter online.