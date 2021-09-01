Edinburg business offers safe alternative to street racing

As a new Texas law allowing police to seize vehicles involved in street racing goes into effect, one Edinburg business is offering a safe and legal alternative for speed enthusiasts.

Robert Rodriguez owns Edinburg Motorsport Parks (EMP), a venue where people can legally race their cars; he says the hobby of illegal racing has grown in the Valley throughout the years.

"When you're drag racing on the street, you're really endangering yourself and other people," Rodriguez said. "We have an ambulance service. We have a wrecker service. We also have rules and regulations. Safety is our number one priority."

Rodriguez says EMP is getting young adults away from street racing and on the track by offering more events and even lowering the price to $5 for some events.

