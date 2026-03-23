Edinburg CISD superintendent announces retirement

Photo courtesy of Edinburg CISD.

The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District superintendent announced he will be retiring from his role at the end of the school year.

Dr. Mario H. Salinas made the announcement in a letter dated Monday, March 23.

"Serving this district has been one of the greatest honors of my life," Salinas wrote.

He has held the role of superintendent since February 2021 and has worked for the district for 41 years. In his letter, he said he has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent for Edinburg CISD.

He received his bachelor's degree, master's degree in educational administration, and his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Texas-Pan American.

"Although my retirement is near, my commitment to the district remains firm. I will continue to assist the board with a seamless transition of leadership," Salinas said in his letter. "I am fully committed to assisting with the handover of responsibilities and supporting the board throughout the search process over the coming months. Thank you all for the opportunity to have led such a dedicated team of educators and staff. I wish Edinburg CISD nothing but the best."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.