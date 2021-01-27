Edinburg community clinic administers 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines

Hidalgo County and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District's community vaccination clinic distributed 1,000 doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Hundreds of people lined up at Robert Vela Highschool's performing arts center in Edinburg to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Edinburg CISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas said 920 wristbands were handed out to the general public on Tuesday, 80 wristbands were reserved for administrators working at the vaccination clinic.

The lines for the clinic opened at 7 a.m. for those who had a wristband.

There were two separate vaccine entrances at the clinic. One of the entrances worked as a drive-thru option for anyone unable to stand or wait in line for a long periods of time.

More people the drive-thru line, something Edinburg CISD officials said they didn't anticipate.

Chief Administrative Officer for Hidalgo County's Health and Human Services Eddie Olivarez said the elderly were the main priority.

"We are really focusing on the elderly population," Olivarez said. "We need a lot of help with getting that population to the clinics... We are working with adult daycare centers, home health agencies. But for right now... they are the primary target."

