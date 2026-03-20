Edinburg EDC to offer $10,000 grants to qualifying businesses for property improvements

The Edinburg Economic Development Corporation is launching the third round of applications for the FLIP program.

The Facade and Lot Improvements Program is an initiative that provides financial assistance to local small businesses for facade and exterior property improvements that enhance the overall appearance of commercial corridors throughout the city, according to a news release.

The news release said the Edinburg EDC has allocated $400,000 for the 2025-2026 fiscal year to support at least 40 qualifying small businesses, providing grants of up to $10,000 per business.

The program focuses on improvements that help enhance the visual appeal and functionality of commercial properties, including repairs to existing parking lots, signage, and building façades.

The FLIP program operates on a reimbursement basis, according to the news release. It means approved projects will receive funding after the improvements have been completed and verified.

Any project expenses that occurred prior to program approval and obtaining the required building permits will not be eligible for reimbursement. Businesses that received funding during the first or second rounds are not eligible for the third round.

To qualify for the FLIP program, businesses must meet the following criteria:

- Must be located within Edinburg city limits

- Commercial property owner and/or an existing for-profit business (tenant) in Edinburg with fewer than 20 employees

- Currently operating and locally owned

- Current with all local property tax payments

- No outstanding code enforcement violations or liens

- Submission of two quotes for the proposed work, with at least one quote from an Edinburg-based business, vendor, or contractor

- Authorization letter from the property owner if the applicant is a tenant

Eligible expenses include, but are not limited to:

- Construction of outdoor patios

- Exterior painting, re-siding, cleaning, or other façade improvements

- Restoration of significant architectural details

- Installation of permanent landscaping

- Installation of new doors, windows, or awnings

- Parking lot resurfacing and striping

- Repair, removal, or replacement of old signage

- Roof repairs that are part of the existing building structure

Before starting work, all proposed improvement projects must receive approval from the EEDC Board of Directors and the Edinburg City Council.

Applications for the FLIP program open on Monday, March 23.

To apply contact the Edinburg EDC at 956-388-8914 or click here.