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Harlingen police seek suspect in connection with robbery investigation

Harlingen police seek suspect in connection with robbery investigation
3 hours 53 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 2:13 PM March 20, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to a robbery investigation.

Police said the robbery took place at a Stripes convenience store located at 1st Street and Washington Street.

Harlingen Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call 956-425-8477.

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