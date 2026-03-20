Harlingen police seek suspect in connection with robbery investigation
The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect connected to a robbery investigation.
Police said the robbery took place at a Stripes convenience store located at 1st Street and Washington Street.
Harlingen Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call 956-425-8477.
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