Suspect charged in deadly Alamo hit-and-run crash fled to Mexico prior to arrest, complaint says

The man charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Alamo abandoned the vehicle and fled to Mexico, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

Miguel Angel Salinas was charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence on March 13. He is accused of hitting and killing U.S. Army veteran Ismael Aleman with his vehicle near the Alamo Rec and RV Park.

The incident occurred on March 6 at the 1300 block of West Frontage Road where officers saw a man lying on the road and bleeding from the head.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators found a silver rearview mirror cover with a barcode that came back to Nissan parts at the scene.

On March 7, a "concerned citizen" provided a tip to the Alamo Police Department of a Nissan Pathfinder that was abandoned on Mile 20 and FM 493 in Edinburg, according to the complaint.

RELATED STORY: Driver charged in deadly Alamo hit-and-run crash

The witness provided the license plate number and said the vehicle had front right damage above the front right wheel and a broken mirror. When officers arrived at the location, the vehicle was gone, according to the complaint.

Officers went to the residence linked to the license plate but did not make contact with the owner.

The complaint said on March 10, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from Walmart, located at 1421 East Frontage Road. They saw a silver SUV leaving the scene and turning south onto Cesar Chavez Road and pulled into the 100 block of North Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan.

Investigators saw a female passenger, identified as Maria Guadalupe Salinas, exit the vehicle and walk toward the Bank of America, according to the complaint. The driver, identified as Miguel, exited the vehicle and checked for damages. When Maria returned, both suspects took off.

According to the complaint, on March 11, investigators returned to the address the abandoned Pathfinder was registered to and made contact with Miguel and Maria's family members.

They said they told Miguel and Maria that law enforcement was looking for them, and Miguel and Maria responded with, "OK."

Investigators also made contact with the person who reported the Pathfinder as abandoned and described the damage they saw on the vehicle. The description matched the damage from the surveillance footage, according to the complaint.

The complaint said it was later determined both Miguel and Maria fled to Mexico. Then at around 2:12 p.m., Alamo police received a phone call from Calixtro Villarreal, attorney for Maria and Miguel, who advised his clients would turn themselves in on March 12.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, Miguel was issued a $150,000 bond and was released on Thursday.

An arrest warrant was issued for Maria Guadalupe Salinas after she was identified as a passenger at the time of the crash. Hidalgo County jail records do not list her as an inmate, indicating that she has not been arrested yet.