Edinburg fire chief shares fireworks safety tips

With many across the Rio Grande Valley preparing to light up fireworks, Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza is reminding the public to keep safety in mind.

"Unfortunately, it's probably one of the driest years we've had and it's extremely dry out there,” Garza said. “Any little spark can start a fire."

Garza said children should always be supervised around fireworks.

“Make sure you have a water source and please don't leave your kids alone,” Garza said. “If they're young, make sure there's an adult with them. We also see an increase of kids getting injured with a hand burn, burns to the face, burns to the hair."

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 11 firework-related deaths were reported in 2024.

An estimated 14,700 people were injured by fireworks, and 1,700 children were sent to the ER with burns related to sparklers.

Members of the public are urged to keep sparklers away from children, don't use fireworks while impaired by alcohol or drugs, don't light fireworks in your hands, and don't try to re-light or pick up fireworks that did not ignite fully.

