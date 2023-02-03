Edinburg juvenile arrested in connection with police pursuit in Falfurrias ends in crash

A 14-year-old male from Edinburg is facing multiple charges in connection with a police chase in Falfurrias that ended in a crash.

Four undocumented migrants were in the vehicle with the juvenile driver, according to the Falfurrias Police Department.

The chase began Wednesday evening when the Falfurias Police Department were notified troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were in pursuit of a white Nissan Altima on North Highway 281 that was approaching the city.

According to the release, the vehicle struck a stationary vehicle at the intersection of frontage road and US Highway 285, leading Falfurrias police to go after the vehicle.

The vehicle pursuit ended south of US Highway 1418 when the driver got out of the vehicle and attempted to evade police on foot, but was quickly apprehended, police said.

Two of the migrants in the vehicle were released to U.S. Border Patrol, while the other two were released to EMS care due to minor injuries, the release added.

The 14-year-old driver was arrested and faces several charges, police said.