Edinburg man claims construction company stole thousands from him

One Edinburg man is seeking answers as to why his home hasn’t been built after being encouraged to pay a construction company over $21,000.

Enrique Salaiz, an Edinburg resident said he got in contact with Spirit Home Builders, a construction company that was known for homes with possible savings in energy.

The construction company later helped Salaiz apply for loans. After being approved for the loans, Salaiz signed two agreements and payed an employee from spirit home builders more than $21,000, but nothing has been done.

