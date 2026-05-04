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Edinburg mobile home and RV destroyed in fire

Edinburg mobile home and RV destroyed in fire
12 hours 40 minutes 17 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 10:31 AM May 04, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

A fire destroyed a mobile home and an RV in Edinburg early Wednesday morning.

The Edinburg Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of North Doolittle Road around 3:43 a.m. Crews arrived to find both structures fully engulfed in flames, according to a city spokesperson.

The person living in the mobile home was safely evacuated; no injuries were reported.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

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