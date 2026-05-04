Edinburg mobile home and RV destroyed in fire
A fire destroyed a mobile home and an RV in Edinburg early Wednesday morning.
The Edinburg Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of North Doolittle Road around 3:43 a.m. Crews arrived to find both structures fully engulfed in flames, according to a city spokesperson.
The person living in the mobile home was safely evacuated; no injuries were reported.
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
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