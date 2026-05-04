Edinburg mobile home and RV destroyed in fire

A fire destroyed a mobile home and an RV in Edinburg early Wednesday morning.

The Edinburg Fire Department responded to the 6100 block of North Doolittle Road around 3:43 a.m. Crews arrived to find both structures fully engulfed in flames, according to a city spokesperson.

The person living in the mobile home was safely evacuated; no injuries were reported.

The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.