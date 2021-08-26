Edinburg police cracking down on illegal street racing

The Edinburg Police Department says they're seeing an uptick in illegal street racing and are cracking down on it.

LT. Rey Sepulveda of the Edinburg Police Department says illegal street racing is dangerous for the racers and the people who just happen to be passing by.

"We've had several accidents here in the City of Edinburg especially on the expressway when vehicles do this,” Sepulveda said. “That's why it's very dangerous when people ignore the speed limits."

A local street racer who only went by the name Steve said cars go as fast as 150 miles per hour.

"Everybody has their hobbies. I guess ours is obviously a little more, well people would say dangerous," Steve said, adding that people bet as much as $10,000 on races.

Sepulveda said racing is an arrestable offense with a fine up to $1,000.