Edinburg Police Department to host safety conference

The Edinburg Police Department is hosting a safety conference Monday.

Officers will be joined by officials with Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, the University of Texas Rio Grande valley, and Tropical Texas Behavioral Health. 

Officials will talk to the community about mental health, public safety, and campus safety response protocols. 

The event will take place at the Region One Headquarters on Schunior Street and will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The event is free and open to everyone. 

