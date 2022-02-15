Edinburg police investigate one-vehicle crash on Expressway 281

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a one-vehicle crash, according to a news release from the city.

Officials say the one-vehicle crash happened after 4 p.m. on Tuesday on the northbound lanes of the 1800 block of South Expressway 281.

"When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a white Dodge dually pickup truck towing a black trailer, which was carrying a forklift, sideways on the roadway," the news release stated. "Investigators believe the trailer jack-knifed, causing both the pickup truck and trailer to flip on its side."

Authorities say no injuries were reported. The Edinburg Fire Department is assisting officers with traffic control.

Motorists in the area are advised to drive with caution as first responders work to clear the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.