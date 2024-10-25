Edinburg police officer hit by alleged drunk driver continues to recover

An Edinburg police officer is speaking to Channel 5 News for the first time since he was hospitalized after an alleged drunk driver crashed into his police vehicle.

Juan “Jay” Hernandez suffered broken ribs and a fractured wrist as a result of the Sept. 29 crash that happened at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Chapin Street.

“I never saw the truck… All I remember was a white car, and then the boom,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez was hospitalized for two days, and is still recovering at home.

Sergio Enrique Guerra Jr. was charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a peace officer in connection with the crash. A news release said Guerra was behind the wheel of the Ford F-150 that crashed into Hernandez’s unit, and that police suspected that he was driving while intoxicated.

Hernandez was working overtime and on patrol when the crash happened. He’s asking the public to think twice before getting behind the wheel after drinking.

“It's real simple, just call somebody,” Hernandez said. “Get on your phone and get the Lyft or the Uber, and they will go pick you up.”

Court records show Guerra was released on bond on Oct. 22.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.