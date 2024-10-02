Bond set for man accused of crashing into Edinburg police vehicle

Sergio Enrique Guerra Jr.. KRGV photo

A 30-year-old Alamo man was arraigned after police say he crashed into a patrol unit and hospitalized the officer in the vehicle had his bond set at $1.5 million.

Sergio Enrique Guerra Jr. was charged Wednesday with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a police officer in connection with the crash that happened on Sunday.

According to previous reports, the accident happened shortly before noon on Sunday at the intersection of 24th Avenue and Chapin Street.

READ MORE ABOUT THE CRASH HERE

The police officer, identified as Juan Hernandez, suffered broken ribs and a fractured wrist and was hospitalized following the crash. He was working overtime when the crash happened and was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Guerra was arrested and was suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the crash, police said.

If convicted, Guerra faces up to life in prison.