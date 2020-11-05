x

Edinburg police release details on two bodies found in an apartment Friday

The Edinburg Police Department have released details on the death of a man and woman found inside an apartment last Friday. 

According to a news release by The Edinburg Police Department, officers responded to the 800 block of Russian Ave. in reference to a welfare concern called in by the Laredo Police Department. Upon arrival, at approximately 9:54 a.m. they observed a broken window to search the apartment and once inside they discovered one male and one female both deceased. 

The woman was identified as 23-year-old Alyssa Martinez and the man was identified as 25-year-old Alan Olivo. 

The Laredo Police Department was informed prior of the incident that there was a suicidal man on his way to his ex-girlfriend's apartment in Edinburg. This information was then relayed to The Edinburg Police Department. 

According to Laredo Police, Olivo had threatened to kill himself and was armed with a handgun. 

Autopsy results are still pending, but investigators said Martinez had gunshot wounds to her body and Olivo had one single gunshot wound to the head. A handgun was also found near the body of Olivo. 

During the preliminary investigation it appeared to be a murder/suicide. Investigators also believe the homicide was due to ongoing issues between the couple following a recent break-up. 

At this time, there will be no further information provided as this is still an ongoing investigation. 

