Suspect in Edinburg convenience store robbery in custody; one other at large

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated throughout.

A suspect involved in the armed robbery of an Edinburg convenience store was apprehended Friday as authorities continue looking for his accomplice, police said.

Francisco Javier Villanueva, 56, was arrested following a traffic stop that led to a brief foot pursuit on East Trenton Road, according to a news release from the Edinburg Police Department.

Villanueva was identified as one of two men seen on surveillance footage robbing the Xoom Express convenience store located at 1402 E. University Drive at around 12:48 p.m. Friday.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that two male suspects had committed an aggravated robbery at the location. One suspect was armed with a handgun and robbed a customer. The suspect then forced an employee to provide access to store funds, including the cash register and an on-site ATM,” police said in a news release. “The second suspect remained outside the business acting as a lookout. No injuries were reported.”

The armed suspect was described as wearing a black and white jacket and a cap. The lookout was described as wearing a camouflage-style cap, a maroon shirt with white stripes, and blue jeans.