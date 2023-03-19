Edinburg police seeking suspect in stabbing that hospitalized one man

Carlos Martinez Photo credit: City of Edinburg

One person is hospitalized in critical condition following a stabbing in Edinburg, according to a news release.

Police are seeking the public’s help in location the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the 1400 block of N. Closner Boulevard Saturday at around 1:51 a.m. where they found a man with a stab wound on his back, the news release stated.

The victim, 34-year-old Ausencio Celestino Manuel was transported to DHR Health where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

Police identified the suspect as in the stabbing as 46-year-old Carlos Martinez.

Those with any information on Martinez’s whereabouts are urged to contact Edinburg police at 956-289-7700, or Edinburg Crimestoppers at 956-383-8477.