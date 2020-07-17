x

El MIlagro Clinic in McAllen offering free coronavirus rapid tests

El Milagro Clinic in McAllen will offering free COVID-19 rapid tests to the public starting Friday.

The tests are for anyone who shows symptoms and passes an over-the-phone pre-screening questionnaire.

It's all part of a nationwide initiative by CVS Health.

The executive director of the clinic says results take about 15 minutes.

For more information call 956-213-6400.

