El MIlagro Clinic in McAllen offering free coronavirus rapid tests
El Milagro Clinic in McAllen will offering free COVID-19 rapid tests to the public starting Friday.
The tests are for anyone who shows symptoms and passes an over-the-phone pre-screening questionnaire.
It's all part of a nationwide initiative by CVS Health.
The executive director of the clinic says results take about 15 minutes.
For more information call 956-213-6400.
