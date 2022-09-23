Elsa police arrest stabbing suspect
A 41-year-old Elsa man is behind bars after a woman identified him as her attacker in a Wednesday stabbing, according to police.
Officers with the Elsa Police department were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 3rd Street Wednesday morning, where they located a screaming 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed “several times in the face and neck area,” according to a news release.
The victim named Benito Gonzalez as her attacker, the news release stated.
Gonzalez was located hiding on the roof of a nearby residence and was taken into custody without incident, police said.
The suspect was arraigned on a $500,000 bond and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member.
The unidentified victim was treated at DHR Health in Edinburg and was released Wednesday evening.