Elsa police arrest stabbing suspect

A 41-year-old Elsa man is behind bars after a woman identified him as her attacker in a Wednesday stabbing, according to police.

Officers with the Elsa Police department were dispatched to the 400 block of E. 3rd Street Wednesday morning, where they located a screaming 35-year-old woman who had been stabbed “several times in the face and neck area,” according to a news release.

The victim named Benito Gonzalez as her attacker, the news release stated.

Gonzalez was located hiding on the roof of a nearby residence and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect was arraigned on a $500,000 bond and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a family member.

The unidentified victim was treated at DHR Health in Edinburg and was released Wednesday evening.