Elsa Police Department searches for convenience store robbery suspect

The Elsa Police Department is searching for a man accused of committing a theft at a Stripes, allegedly with a gun, according to a news release.

The news release said the theft occurred on Sunday, Feb. 1, at around 1:57 a.m. at a Stripes convenience store.

The suspect walked into the store to commit the theft. When the clerk confronted him, the suspect claimed he had a gun, according to the news release.

The suspect fled the area in a black SUV, traveling northbound on Mile 6.

The news release said the suspect is described as approximately 5'3 to 5'5 in height, with dark skin complexion and possible tattoos on his head.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Elsa Police Department at 956-262-4721.