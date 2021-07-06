Emergency SNAP benefits extended for the month of July

KRGV file Photo

Nearly $262 will be provided to the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of July as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Tuesday news release, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension of the benefits and the funding that is provided by his office and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The emergency July allotments are in addition to the more than $3.69 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020, the release stated.

All SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021, according to the release.

The increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by July 31.

SNAP provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.