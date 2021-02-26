EMS increasing efforts to assist patients in need of critical care

With the pandemic still active and hospitals still busy, dispatch centers and paramedics in the Rio Grande Valley are on standby.

Medcare EMS, which is going on 25 years, are stepping up both on the ground and in the sky thanks to the addition of three fixed wing jets to better transport patients in need of critical care.

"Fixed wing is the airplane so they are able to take the patient at a much faster rate in the air versus ground," MedCare EMS CEO Ronnie Ontiveros said.

Rescue Field Operations Supervisor Raul Torres says they receive close to 150 calls daily that haven’t stopped since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Out of those maybe about 80% are COVID related,” Torres said.

And it’s not only COVID-19 patients being rescued; local paramedics responded to the pile up crash near Dallas.

Medcare EMDS has 50 ambulance EMS units and now three jets as they hope to expand to serve the entire Rio Grande Valley.

