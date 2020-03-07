Endangered Sea Turtles Could be Impacted by Closures for SpaceX Testing
BROWNSVILLE – Boca Chica Beach and State Highway 4 is now open to the public.
Access to the area was restricted all week due to continued testing at the SpaceX launch site.
KRGV’s Daisy Martinez spoke with a field technician with Sea Turtle Inc. who says this closure impacted his job.
Luke Sundquist of Sea Turtle Inc. says right now it's unclear what long-term effect SpaceX could have on the sea turtle population.
"Kemp's Ridley sea turtles only nest in the Gulf of Mexico. So that means we have a special responsibility right here to protect them and make sure these beaches are there for them, otherwise they could go extinct,” explains Sundquist.
CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to SpaceX to find out why beach patrols weren’t granted access to watch over the federally-protected sea turtles – we are awaiting a response.
Watch the video above for the full story.
