Equifax clients affected by data breach
Officials are urging people to check if they've been impacted by a widespread personal information breach.
After reaching a settlement, Equifax is providing free credit monitoring to those possibly impacted by a 2017 data breach that exposed social security numbers and more.
Federal agencies believe 147 million people could be affected.
Go online to see if your information has been compromised.
