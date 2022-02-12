x

Equifax clients affected by data breach

5 hours 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Saturday, February 12 2022 Feb 12, 2022 February 12, 2022 5:23 PM February 12, 2022 in News - Local

Officials are urging people to check if they've been impacted by a widespread personal information breach.

After reaching a settlement, Equifax is providing free credit monitoring to those possibly impacted by a 2017 data breach that exposed social security numbers and more.

Federal agencies believe 147 million people could be affected.

Go online to see if your information has been compromised. 

