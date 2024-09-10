Escaped Reynosa tiger captured 'in good health'

A tiger that escaped from a zoo in Reynosa was captured after nearly a week on the run, according to the Reynosa Environmental Protection.

The tiger was captured at midnight Tuesday in the rural community of Los Longoria, which is south of Granjeno, according to a news release from the Reynosa Emergency Management and Fire department.

Check out the search efforts enacted by Reynosa officials to search for the tiger.

The tiger escaped from the Quinta La Fauna zoo, which is located on the edge of the Rio Grande, on September 4.

According to a news release from the city of Reynosa, the tiger was "in good health" when it was found in a trap that had been set up for it near Quinta La Fauna.

The tiger was taken to a zoo in Ciudad Victoria, the capital of the state of Tamaulipas. The federal environmental agency in Mexico has custody of the animal, which will not return to the zoo it escaped from.

Quinta La Fauna will be inspected by the city's environmental safety department to see if it's violating any city ordinances.

