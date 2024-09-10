Escaped Reynosa tiger caught

Photo courtesy of Reynosa Environmental Protection.

A tiger that escaped from a zoo in Reynosa was captured after nearly a week on the run, according to the Reynosa Environmental Protection.

The tiger was captured at midnight Tuesday in the rural community of Los Longoria, which is south of Granjeno, according to a news release from the Reynosa Emergency Management and Fire department.

The tiger escaped from the Quinta La Fauna zoo, which is located on the edge of the Rio Grande, on September 4.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.