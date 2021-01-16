Expert weighs in on President Trump's ban from social media platforms

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube all banned President Trump from their platforms following the riots at the U.S. Capitol - but does it set a dangerous precedent?

"One of the hardest things that social media companies have had to deal with is this issue around free expression," said CNET News Editoral Large Ian Sherr. "The first amendment protects you and me from having our speech silenced by the government."

As public companies, they can do whatever they want, Sherr explained. So often times the biggest question they have is, what is morally correct and how do they decide?

"Their lack of transparency, which is something big tech companies in general have a problem with, is really causing a lot more trouble for them," Sherr said.

