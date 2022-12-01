Experts: Best time to start shipping gifts is now

The holiday season is here, and thousands of people use the US Postal Service as their Santa helpers to deliver gifts to family and friends for Christmas and other holidays.

Right now, it is one of the busiest times of the year for the post office — experts say the best time to start shipping is now.

The earlier, the best, which is why experts are suggesting three mail-by dates to make sure your gifts are received on time by December 25.

"Starting December the 17, that will be the deadline for the ground and first-class mail," USPS Strategic Communications Spokesperson Nikki Johnson said. "December the 19 was for our priority mail service, and December the 23 for our express priority mail service."