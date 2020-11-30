Experts predict record-breaking Cyber Monday sales

Cyber Monday could be the largest online sales day in history.

Americans are expected to spend $10.8 billion to $12.7 billion on Cyber Monday — up 15% to 35% from 2019.

"So many individuals are working from home, kids and teenagers are learning from home," said Sara Skirboll, a shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot. "And so, really, the only option to shop safely is from home, which is why we're really going to see a surge in online shopping on Cyber Monday."

