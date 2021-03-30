Experts say new factors push more migrants to the U.S.

While large migrant surges at the border are not rare, experts say new factors are now pushing more people to migrate to the United States.

Mexico Political Expert at George Mason University Guadalupe Correa Cabrera said the Biden administration is "trying to pass comprehensive immigration control."

Though many migrants are seeking asylum in the county, not all will be granted a stay. Some are being sent back to Mexico due to pandemic precautions.

Despite the dangerous journey to the U.S. many families reach out to known human traffickers through smart phone apps such as Facebook and WhatsApp with the intention of sending off family and children to reunite with other families.

Some experts say many migrants make the journey looking for work and the U.S. should consider the able-bodied workforce that is coming out of the northern triangle countries of Central America.