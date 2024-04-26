Extreme Heat Claims Life of Woman in South Texas

SULLIVAN CITY – The heat claimed the life of at least one woman crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in the Rio Grande Valley.

Border Patrol tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS that’s the common reality people face year-round, especially during extreme temperatures.

Sullivan City police say they called for backup after coming across a group of people on Thursday.

Among the group was a woman who was airlifted to the hospital.

“Unfortunately, for the female that was found unresponsive, she succumbed to the injuries and she passed away,” says Marcelino Medina, a spokesperson for Border Patrol.

The agency says they’re taking extra measures to prevent these types of death

