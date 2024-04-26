Extreme Heat Claims Life of Woman in South Texas
SULLIVAN CITY – The heat claimed the life of at least one woman crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in the Rio Grande Valley.
Border Patrol tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS that’s the common reality people face year-round, especially during extreme temperatures.
Sullivan City police say they called for backup after coming across a group of people on Thursday.
Among the group was a woman who was airlifted to the hospital.
“Unfortunately, for the female that was found unresponsive, she succumbed to the injuries and she passed away,” says Marcelino Medina, a spokesperson for Border Patrol.
The agency says they’re taking extra measures to prevent these types of death
Watch the video above for more information.
More News
News Video
-
U.S. Coast Guard rescues 8 migrant children on the Rio Grande near...
-
South Texas Comic Con kicks off in McAllen
-
Weslaco residents frustrated over increase in graffiti, police investigating
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Burning away back pain
-
Edinburg hardware store preparing for tax free weekend on emergency supplies
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Pace's Andie Lozano-Lomelli signs to TLU Volleyball & receives TNP Foundation...
-
Lady Lobos win first district title in program history
-
Remembering Erasmo "Mo" Molina
-
Deaf PSJA North athlete earns full-ride scholarship
-
Chargers baseball aiming for uncharted playoff territory