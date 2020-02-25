x

Facial recognition cameras now activated at the border

Tuesday, February 25 2020
By: John Paul Barajas

BROWNSVILLE – Facial recognition cameras are now activated at the Brownsville and Progreso port-of-entries.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the new cameras come after a mandate from Congress and were recommended by the 9/11 Commission.

Officials say photos taken of U.S. citizens will be deleted after 12 hours – people who are not U.S. citizens will be kept in the system permanently.

