Facial recognition cameras now activated at the border
BROWNSVILLE – Facial recognition cameras are now activated at the Brownsville and Progreso port-of-entries.
According to Customs and Border Protection, the new cameras come after a mandate from Congress and were recommended by the 9/11 Commission.
Officials say photos taken of U.S. citizens will be deleted after 12 hours – people who are not U.S. citizens will be kept in the system permanently.
