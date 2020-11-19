Fake Texas License Plates Circulating Around Valley

EDINBURG – Hidalgo County’s fraud investigators often come across fake license plates.

Texas license plates are readily available via social media.

KRGV’s Christian Colón spoke with a man who says he promotes a cheap and reliable way to get temporary plates.

He explains these temporary plates are good for six months but doesn’t explain that this process could land the buyer in jail or they could lose their car.

Hidalgo County Fraud Investigator Cesar Solis says both the seller and the buyer can face criminal charges.

“It is illegal to buy paper plates from a place that is not authorized to sell those temporary permits and a lot of people don't know that,” explains Solis.

