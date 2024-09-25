Families continue recovering following Los Fresnos house fire

Two families in Los Fresnos continue recovering after a Saturday fire destroyed their homes.

The homes were declared a total loss following the fire at the 400 block of Canal Street, according to Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two families displaced, woman hospitalized after fire damages homes in Los Fresnos

Daniels said the flames started in the kitchen of one home, and then spread to the other home.

A woman was hospitalized after receiving burns from trying to put out the fire with a garden hose, but no other injuries were reported.

“In a time like this, you don't know what to say, what to do, or how to talk to someone to help you out,” homeowner Felix Munoz said. “It’s hard.”

The American Red Cross is helping the families get back on their feet.

Those wanting to assist the family in their recovery efforts can do so online.