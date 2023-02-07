Family of missing Brownsville man found dead say he had health concerns

The family of a 68-year-old Brownsville man who disappeared last month and was found dead Friday say they have nothing but good memories of him.

Juan Garcia went missing on Thursday, Jan. 12 and his body was recovered at a resaca, Brownsville police said.

His family said they had noticed Garcia had been having trouble remembering things.

Garcia’s family said they tried getting him diagnosed but his appointments kept getting pushed back.

Without that diagnosis, Garcia couldn't get the healthcare he needed.

They added that they want to thank the people involved in finding him.