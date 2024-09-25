Family of victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in Peñitas offering reward for information

The family of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Peñitas continue searching for answers.

Maria Cirlos died on Sept. 4 after she was struck by a vehicle at the 3400 block of Tom Gill Road, just north of 3-Mile Line, according to the Peñitas Police Department.

Cirlos’ family is now offering a $3,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest, police said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored GMC Sierra with a chrome trim, chrome step bars and noticeable front end damage.

Police said the vehicle was recently spotted in the north Mission area.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Peñitas Police Department at 956-454-1244.