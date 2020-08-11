Fate of DACA Program to be Discussed in Court

WESLACO - On Tuesday, the battle over DACA lands before the Supreme Court.

The legal fight is likely to affect a lot of families in the Rio Grande Valley.

The impact of DACA in the Valley touches one person and then it touches others.

Families, and other people they know.

And individuals like Leslie Mariela Vasquez Mexicano, a recipient of DACA.

She says she didn't get here legally and neither did her mother.

She went through high school in the Valley, with uncertainty, and one day, at 16, she and several other students were told there was a system that could keep them here.

