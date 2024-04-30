Father, son arrested after allegedly assaulting Cameron County sheriff's deputy

A father and his 19-year-old son were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a deputy with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 28 when deputies responded to a residence on the 2600 block of Avenida Eduardo in Brownsville regarding a report of shots fired.

The sheriff's office said deputies made contact with witnesses, who said a subject fired multiple rounds from the residence.

Deputies attempted to make contact at the residence when 43-year-old Rolando Yanez and 19-year-old Rolando Yanez Jr. "interfered and obstructed their investigation", according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said deputies attempted to arrest Rolando and Rolando Jr., but they resisted arrest. Rolando Jr. assaulted two deputies by punching them when they tried to place him in handcuffs, and a deputy deployed their taser to get Rolando Jr. to comply.

Both father and son were arrested and taken to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

Rolando was charged with obstruction and resisting arrest and Rolando Jr. was charged with interfering with public duties, resisting arrest and two counts of assault on a peace officer.